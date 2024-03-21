Ganjam Double Murder: 5 of A Family Get Life Imprisonment

Berhampur: Five members of one family were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of father and son by the Additional District & Sessions Judge –in Patpur of Ganjam district.

The accused Dhanu Swain and his four sons Bhagaban Swain, Saroj Swain, Amin Swain and Kartik Swain were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the court for their involvement in the 2013 double murder at Jagannathpur village under Patapur police station.

Due to lack of evidence, the honourable judge acquitted 3 women from the family of Dhanu Swamy.

As per reports, the deceased Gola Swain and the accused Dhanu Swain were neighbours. Due to some family rift, they had a fight in 2013. On the crime day, Gola Swain with his son Rajib, wife Maya and granddaughter went to the village pond for a bath. Due to the previous enmity, convict Dhanu Swain with his four sons reached near the pond with sticks and axes in their hands. In the untimely attack, Gola with son Rajib died on the spot. Maya, while trying to intervene got critically injured and was admitted to MKCG hospital, Berhampur.

On the basis of Gola’s other son Panchu’s complaint, a murder case was registered in Patpur police station. The police initiated an investigation into the double murder case and arrested others accused of the crime. However, the court found five of them guilty in the case based on the evidence and statements of 19 witnesses.