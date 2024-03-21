Man Riding Pillion On Bike Run Over By Speeding Truck In Mancheswar

Bhubaneswar: A fatal road accident took place on the main road of the Mancheswar industrial area on Thursday afternoon. Gangadhar Samal (55) of Chakeisihani died after being hit and dragged by the truck for a distance.

According to reports, Gangadhar and another person were travelling on a bike from Rasulgarh towards Chakeisihani at about 4:30 pm when a 12-wheeler truck (OD04L4773) hit them from the rear.

After the accident, the truck driver tried to speed away from the spot, but some locals managed to detain him in the next square and handed him over to the police.

Following the tragic accident, scores of locals gathered at the spot and blocked the road demanding compensation for the family of the deceased man. As per reports, the victim, Gangadhar, a native of Madhupur village in Puri’s Astaranga area, was staying in Chakeisihani and running a betel shop near Nayapalli ID market.

After the situation remained tense at the scene, Mancheswar police station IIC and other officers reached the spot and tried to control the situation.

The blockade continued till 7:30 pm as people placed the dead body on the road demanding compensation from the vehicle owner for the family of the deceased.

After peaceful talks and assurances, the dead body was sent to Capital Hospital at around 8:00 pm for autopsy and the road was cleared from the blockade allowing movement of vehicles.

On the other hand, locals have alleged that due to the pathetic condition of roads in the Mancheswar industrial area, which have not been repaired for a long time, accidents have become a regular affair here and the IDCO authorities are in deep slumber.