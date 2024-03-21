State-level World Forestry Day 2024 observed

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is the wealthiest State when it comes to natural resources, so we feel blessed to take birth in this beautiful State. For the safety and security of nature and the environment, the protection and preservation of forests and wild animals are imperative. Future generations will not forgive us unless we preserve nature for them, stated Additional Chief Secretary of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department Shri Satyabrata Sahu.

World Forestry Day 2024 was observed today at a State-level function in Jayadev Bhawan, Development and nature are two sides of a coin, and a balance has to be maintained between both of them. The officers and staff of the Forest Department have to play a crucial role here, said Chief Guest Sri Sahu.

The State has gained 893 Sq. KMs of forest and tree cover during the last two assessment years i.e. from 2019 to 2021 as per the Forest Survey of India Report 2021. Forest growth has a direct impact on rain, surface drinking water and pollution. Considering its importance, we have to amplify the afforestation drive involving one and all, urged Sri Sahu.

PCCF & HoFF, Odisha Sri Debidutta Biswal highlighted the objectives of observation of World Forestry Day and this year’s theme “Forest & Innovation”. The department has taken several steps to make forest polythene free and it will intensify such drive in times to come, added Sri Biswal.

PCCF (WL) Sri Susanta Nanda spoke about the importance of wildlife for the protection and preservation of the eco-system, while PCCF (P&SM) Sri Prafull Kumar Mallik said that forest is no longer a local resource, it is now a global resource. This is the most important part of nature.

State Forestry Award-2024 was awarded to 40 numbers of Forest field personnel of the rank of Forest Guard, Forester and Forest Ranger for their outstanding performance in service. A book titled “Highlights of Odisha Forestry Sector-2024” was released on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a photo exhibition depicting the wildlife of Odisha, Nandankanan, Eco-tourism, Medicinal plants and different programmes of the Department was inaugurated by the guests before the function. Shri Mrutyunjaya Ratha anchored the programme.