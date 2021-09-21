Gambling Den Busted In Cuttack, 5 Held

Cuttack: Cantonment police has busted a gambling den with the arrest of five persons in this connection here. The arrestees have been identified as Sheikh Suleiman, Soumya Ranjan Sen, G.Kali. B. Babu, and K. Shankar Rao.

Acting on reliable input about the gambling den, police conducted a raid at a house in Sunasafa area and caught five accused red-handed while two others managed to escape from the spot. The cops have also seized Rs 5,000, three mobile phones, a lottery board, and several other things during the raid.

A case has been registered and the accused have been forwarded to court, sources said.