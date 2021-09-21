Train Services Disrupted As Heavy Rains Pound Bengal

Kolkata: Several Howrah-bound trains were terminated, short-terminated or cancelled on Tuesday as heavy rains in West Bengal led to a deluge.

Due to the flood situation, trains originating from Sealdah and Howrah were either terminated or cancelled at Dum Dum Junction or Kankinara while many others short-originated at Sealdah instead of Kolkata.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area lies over southern parts of Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above main sea level.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely to continue over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on September 21. Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal on September 21,” IMD said in its bulletin.

Earlier on Sunday, IMD informed that a cyclonic circulation hovering over North West Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of North Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts was extending upto mid-tropospheric levels tilting south-westwards with height.

Kolkata recorded the highest rainfall of September in 13 years following incessant downpour in the metropolis and its neighbouring districts since the early hours of Monday, as several areas were submerged and transport services crippled.