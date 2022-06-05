Fuel prices across Odisha on June 5

Bhubaneswar: The fuel prices remained unchanged on Sunday in Odisha including the Twin Cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

With the Centre announcing an excise duty cut on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre, customers are reportedly paying Rs 103.19 per litre of petrol in the capital city of Bhubaneswar today while diesel is available at Rs 94.76 a litre.

Similarly, petrol and diesel are sold at Rs 103.28 and Rs 94.84 per litre respectively in Cuttack.

As per a fuel rate chart, petrol is being sold at the highest price of Rs 108.91 in Malkangiri. In Ganjam, petrol costs Rs 104.37 a litre and Rs 103.61 in Sambalpur. Similarly, the rate of petrol is 103.75 in Bhadrak and Rs 107.82 in Koraput.