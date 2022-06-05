Surjya Narayan Patro Resigned As Odisha Assembly Speaker Over Kidney Ailments: Family

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro resigned from the post over kidney ailments, informed his son Biplab Patro.

“My father is suffering from serious kidney ailments and bacterial infection in his left eye. He has been undergoing treatment at the SUM Ultimate Hospital during the last 14 days,” said Biplab.

In view of the above, he has resigned from the post of Speaker, Odisha Legislative Assembly and declined to take any further assignments of the government, he added.