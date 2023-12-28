From The Kerala Story to Tiger 3, Let us have a look at the top 10 biggest-grosser blockbusters of 2023!

Only big-budget films with big stars don’t need to remain a hit at the box office. It’s basically the story of the film, that needs to be good then even low-budget films without big stars can earn well at the box office. To be reckoned as a hit, a film has to earn at least double its total cost at the domestic box office. Let us have a look at the top 10 films of 2023 in terms of film cost and domestic box office earnings.

The Kerala Story

Producer and creator Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s film ‘The Kerala Story’ has become the number one film in terms of return on investment in the year 2023. Through this film by director Sudipto Sen, an attempt was made to show how innocent girls are being converted within and outside the country in the name of Love Jihad. Made for just 15 Cr., the domestic box office collection of this film was 242.20 Cr.

Gadar 2

Producer-director Anil Sharma’s film ‘Gadar 2’, which earned just less than 10 times its cost. This first film in the career of actor Sunny Deol and actress Ameesha Patel, Surf was made with a budget of 60 Cr. and the domestic box office collection of this film was 523.45 Cr.

Animal

The film ‘Animal’ is a great action film in the career of actor Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Trupti Dimri in lead roles. Made with a budget of just 100 Cr., the box office collection of this film was 539.09 Cr. on the 26th day of its release i.e. till the fourth Tuesday of its release.

Jawan

In ‘Jawan’, Shahrukh Khan played the role of father and son, and his performance in both roles was greatly appreciated. Directed by Atlee, this film overtook Shahrukh Khan’s film ‘Pathan’ in success. ‘Jawan’ is a mass entertainment film, which was very much liked by the audience. This film talks about the Indian Army and the farmers. Made with a budget of 300 Cr., the box office collection of this film was 643.87 Cr.

Pathaan

At the beginning of the year, Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ was successful at the box office as soon as it was released. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this action thriller film is the fourth installment of YRF’s Spy Universe, in which apart from Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are in the lead roles. Made with a budget of 225 Cr., the box office collection of this film was 543.05 Cr.

OMG 2

Writer-director Amit Rai’s film ‘OMG 2’ advocates making sex education mandatory in schools. Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam play lead roles in this film. Well, if seen, this film rests on the shoulders of Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, Akshay Kumar’s role in this film is also very significant. Made on a budget of 50 Cr., the box office collection of this film was 150.17 Cr.

Dream Girl 2

In Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana’s character came out in a different style, which made it to the top 10 in terms of earnings. Ayushmann, who was successful in attracting men with his voice by playing the role of Pooja in the film ‘Dream Girl’, took the form of Pooja in person in ‘Dream Girl 2’. Made with a budget of 35 Cr. and starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz in the lead roles, this film managed to collect 104.90 Cr. in 21 days at the domestic box office.

12th Fail

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film ’12th Fail’ is a biopic of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who came out of Chambal and became an IPS officer. Actor Vikrant Massey has played the role of Manoj in this film. This film, which inspires students preparing for UPSC, was made on a budget of just 20 Cr. and the domestic box office collection of this film was 53.68 Cr.

Sam Bahadur

Based on the life of Field Marshal Manekshaw of the Indian Army, Sam Bahadur stars actor Vicky Kaushal in the title role. Vicky Kaushal was completely engrossed in the character of Sam Manekshaw. He worked very hard for this character, although the rest of the casting of the film was poor. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the budget of this film is said to be around 50 Cr. and till the last report, the film had earned only 81.95 Cr. at the domestic box office.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were seen reprising their roles in Tiger 3, and Emraan Hashmi entered the film as a villain which was immensely loved by the masses. Made under the banner of Yash Raj Films, this film was directed by Manish Sharma. This film was released on 12 November 2023 on Diwali. Made with a budget of 300 Cr., the domestic box office collection of this film was 285.52 Cr. Even after the film was released on Diwali day, the film performed well at the box office Despite facing fractured holidays.