Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ has crossed $5 million in North America!

Rajkumar Hirani’s film, Dunki, has undeniably made a significant impact on the hearts of the audience with its heartwarming story. The film has been immensely loved by family audiences worldwide, leaving viewers of all age groups impressed. Especially, the NRI audience is fondly relating to the film, contributing to its global success and making it a box office hit. The evidence of this success is apparent as Dunki has crossed the $5 million gross mark in North America.

Dunki has truly resonated with the hearts of the NRI audience. The film has left its mark on the international box office, grossing $5 million in North America. With this, SRK is demonstrating sheer dominance across the USA and Canada this year. With Pathaan, Jawan, and now Dunki, SRK has three films that have crossed the $5 million mark in a single year. SRK becomes the first actor in the history of Indian cinema to deliver three $5+ million grosses in a single calendar year.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.