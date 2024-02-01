Friend Drugged Me, Then Raped Me, ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestant Police Complaint

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered a rape case after a former “Big Boss” contestant and television actor accused her “friend” of raping her in a south Delhi flat, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place in the Deoli Road flat in 2023, the official added.

“We have registered an FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code at Tigri police station against one person. No arrest has been made so far. Teams have been formed to investigate the matter,” a senior police officer said.

The actor gained popularity during her stint on the “Bigg Boss” reality show. Originally from Mumbai, she also models and has worked in television serials.

Police sources said that, according to the complaint, the accused invited the actor to his residence where he offered her food and drinks.