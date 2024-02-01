WhatsApp to allow web users to lock their chats

New York: WhatsApp was spotted testing the Chat Lock feature on the web version of the app. The feature is already available in the mobile version.

In a recent report by WABetaInfo, they shared news about a new update in WhatsApp. The report said that “Chat Lock” icon will be added to the web version of the app soon. This icon is like a little padlock and can be found in the sidebar of the app. You might be able to check your secret chats or even put new chats into the locked folder.

The Chat Lock feature in WhatsApp is a new tool that helps you keep your private conversations even more secure. With this feature, you can lock individual chats and hide them in a special folder. Imagine having a secret space for your chats that only you can access.

In the latest WhatsApp update, there’s a new icon – a padlock – in the sidebar that hints at this Chat Lock feature. This means that soon, you’ll be able to use this feature not only on your phone but also on the web version of WhatsApp.

Once you lock a chat, it won’t show up on your regular chat screen. Instead, it will be tucked away in a hidden folder. To access these locked chats, you’ll need to use your phone’s screen lock or, on the web, a secure passcode. This extra layer of security ensures that only you can see these private conversations.

The web version might also have a passkey system, similar to what WhatsApp has already introduced to protect chats on the mobile app. Even though this feature is still being developed, it’s expected to come with a fresh design update for the web app. Once rolled out, the Chat Lock feature in WhatsApp can be very useful for users who value privacy and want an extra layer of security for their conversations.