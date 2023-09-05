French President Macron Confirms G20 Summit Participation

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed his participation in the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi on September 9-10. Macron will then travel to Bangladesh on September 10 for a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a statement from the President’s Office said.

Macron’s confirmation comes even as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin have decided to skip the two-day summit in Delhi. China will be represented by Premier Li Qiang, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the event.

The President’s Office said the upcoming G20 Summit, being held under India’s presidency, would be an opportunity to make progress in implementing joint responses to major global challenges like peace and stability, poverty alleviation, protection of climate and our planet, food security, and digital regulation.

“The G20 Summit will enable France’s Head of State to continue his ongoing dialogue with his counterparts from every continent, so as to combat the risks of fragmentation of the world,” the statement said.

France said the G20 Summit would also provide an opportunity to follow up on the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact held in Paris in June 2022. The summit, attended by more than 300 states and organizations, had led to the establishment of the Paris Agenda for People and the Planet that aimed to mobilise financial support for developing and low income countries facing the challenges posed by debt, climate change, and poverty.