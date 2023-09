India World Cup 2023 Squad Announced : Rohit to lead; Rahul, Suryakumar, Shardul included

New Delhi: India have named a 15-player group for their home Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the squad on Tuesday.

In perhaps the biggest news KL Rahul has found his way into the group, deemed fit to take part ahead of their World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai on 8 October.

India World Cup squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav