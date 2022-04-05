Watch: New Song From Abhishek Bachchan’s Upcoming Film ‘Dasvi’ Released

Mumbai: A new song titled Ghani Trip from Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming film Dasvi was released on Tuesday.

Dasvi is a social comedy that stars Abhishek Bachchan as a jat politician, who lands up in a jail where a cop played by Yami Gautam provokes him to clear his 10th exams, while his wife portrayed by Nimrat Kaur becomes an accidental Chief Minister.

The song is sung by Mellow D, Kirti Sagathia, and Sachin-Jigar while the lyrics are penned by Ashish Pandit. It is also composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Dasvi is a social comedy that highlights the importance of education. Directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota, it is written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair, and Sandeep Leyzell. Poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas has served as script and dialogue consultant. It is headed for a digital release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7.