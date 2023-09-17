Four Maoists Surrender Before Sukma Police

Malkangiri: Four terrorists have surrendered to the Sukuma district police in Chhattisgarh bordering Malkangiri district of Odisha.

One of the surrendered maoist was carrying Rs 1 lakh reward on his head.These Maoists were operating in Chintagumpha Dalam on Malkangiri-Sukma border.

All the surrendered rebels were working in the Naxal organization for 4 to 5 years.

They have surrendered under “Chhattisgarh Naxalism Eradication Policy” in the spirit of state development and security and the “Puna Narkam Abhiyan” (New Morning – New Beginning) scheme run by the Sukma Police.

The Maoists are Kartam Subaka who was the comander of Chitagumpha Maoist Dalam, Madabi Kama, Kawasi Pandu, Madabi Madkam. They all returned to mainstream after meeting DSP Rajat Nag at the district police office.

According to police, assistance and other facilities will be provided to surrendered Naxalites under the government’s rehabilitation scheme.