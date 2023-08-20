Four Fake Candidates Held At NIT-Rourkela

Rourkela: Four fake candidates were caught while attending examination for the recruitment of junior assistants in National Institute of Technology (NIT) -Rourkela. The four accused have been identified as Puneet Singh, Gourab Chauhan, Manish Kumar and Sunil. All belong to Haryana, said police.

The NIT authorities detained them on suspicion on Saturday while the examination was going on. Later, the authorities filed a complaint at the Sector-3 police station.

Based on the complaint, police register a case and brought the accused to the police station. Prima facie, police found them as fake candidates and arrested them after questioning them.

They appeared the exam in the name of others. However, who are the real candidates and how much the accused had received for being dummy examinees is yet to be known.

Rourkela DSP Pushpanjali Lingi said that the investigation is continuing from all aspects.