Youth Found Hanging In Rented House In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The body of a youth was found hanging inside a his rented house in Prachi Bihar area of ​​Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Das (26), a resident of Rajkanika of ​​Kendrapara. He was working in SBI Finance.

Deepak was living on rent in Prachi Bihar. Today in the morning, he did not open the door for a long time. His roommate informed Mancheswar police station.

The police arrived and broke open door only to find him hanging from the ceiling of the roof.

It is not known why Deepak took the drastic step. Police launched an investigation.