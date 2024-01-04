Forest Guard Caught With Rs 1.53 Lakh ‘Ill-Gotten Cash’ in Nabarangpur

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Thursday caught the Forest Guard of Nandahandi Beat in Nabarangpur district with suspected ill-gotten cash.

Based on reliable information, the Vigilance apprehended Binayak Sori, Forest Guard & In-charge of Jagannathpur Beat, posted at the Office of the DFO, Nabarangpur while travelling in a motorcycle from Khatiguda to Jagannathpur near Kapur dam of Indrabati project, Nabarangpur and suspected ill-gotten cash of Rs.1.53 Lakh was found in his possession, the Vigilance said.

As Sori could not account for it satisfactorily, the amount was recovered from him and seized. Following the interception, a house search is being carried out at one location of Sori from the DA angle. He is being examined to ascertain the source of funds, the Vigilance added.