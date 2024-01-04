DoT advises citizens to report malicious calls from international numbers aimed at creating panic

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, has advised citizens to beware of malicious incoming calls from international numbers claiming to cause disruption in India’s stock exchanges and trading.

Such malicious calls are initiated by anti-national elements aimed at creating panic, the DoT said.

The DoT has directed all the telecom service providers to block malicious calls from such numbers. Citizens, on receiving such calls, are advised to report to DoT at help-sancharsaathi[at]gov[dot]in or their telecom service providers.