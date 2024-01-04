5T Chairman Reviews Ongoing Development Works Of Major Temples In Sundargarh

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman, VK Pandian is on a two-day visit to Sundargarh District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with the general public.

Pandian visited Samleswari Temple at Sundargarh and reviewed the progress of work. During his last visit to the district, people had requested for its development. He also reviewed the progress of development of other major temples such as the Vedvyas temple at Rourkela, Shiv Temple at Ghoghar, Shiv temple at Belsara etc.

He also reviewed the progress of the Railway Over Bridge at Rajgangpur for 48.11 Crs. This has been pending for the last 10 years. During his last visit to the district, the people of the locality had requested to expedite the project. The long pending land issues were resolved and the project has been grounded.

Later, he reviewed the progress of other development projects in the district including MEGA piped water supply Projects to Kutra, Rajgangpur, Gurundia, Lahunipada, Koida, Nuagaon and Kuarmunda block; important bridges; Synthetic Turf Hockey Training Centre at Kuarmunda, Nuagaon & Bisra Block etc.

Some of the major projects have been taken up after the previous visit of Sh Pandian to Sundargarh District in March 2023, when he attended the grievance meetings and took feedback from the public.

In the interaction with the public, he narrated that in 2019, FIH(International Hockey Federation) announced the Hockey World Cup 2023 to be held again in Odisha. Chief Minister Patnaik insisted on a second host venue at Rourkela. He said then that Bhubaneswar is the state capital while Rourkela is the Hockey capital of Odisha. FIH expressed concern that there is no hockey stadium, no hotels and no airport in Rourkela. Chief Minister said that we are committed and we will get it done. In spite of the Covid challenge and delays, the stadium, 225 rooms Accommodation and airport were constructed in record time. Hon’ble Chief Minister has named the stadium after the legendary Birsa Munda as a token of respect towards his contribution to the freedom struggle. The Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium was constructed in a record 15 months and also achieved the Guinness book record for the largest seated hockey stadium in the world. Chief Minister said that it was a tribute to Sundargarh for its contribution towards hockey in India.

During the day, he interacted with the public in Rajgangpur, Nuagaon and Bonai block and received the grievances on various issues and assured early resolution.