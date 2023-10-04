Flood Fear Escalates as Baitarini Violates Danger Line

Bhadrak: The Baitarani river has registered a sharp increase due to recent unabating rainfall in Odisha and heavy downpours in the upper watershed area.

Reportedly, the Baitarani water level on Wednesday crossed the danger mark at Akhuapada in Bhadrak with a flow of 17.90 mts against the mark of 17.83 mts. This has erupted a gripping fear of moderate flood possibility in the system.

Also, the water level in Salandi, Reba and Kapali rivers has been rising.

Meanwhile, the Jalaka River breached the danger line with a flow above 6.32 metres against the danger mark of 5.50 metres near Mathani following incessant rain.

However, the flood situation may become grim in the coming days as the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert to nine districts. A low pressure over the Bay of Bengal triggered the continuous rainfall in the state.