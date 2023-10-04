Lalu Yadav, wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi get bail in land-for-jobs scam

New Delhi: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav, the current Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam case.

The CBI chargesheet filed against Lalu and others in October 2022, mentioned that “irregular/ illegal appointments of candidates were made in the Central Railways, violating the norms, guidelines and procedure of railways”.

Earlier, the CBI, investigating the case, filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Rouse Avenue Court. The court asked them to appear on October 4.

Reacting to the development, Lalu said the hearings keep happening and his family did not do anything to be afraid of.

Taking cognizance of the chargesheet filed against all the accused, CBI Special Judge Gitanjali Goyal said that the evidence prima facie showed various crimes, including corruption, criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery. CBI filed the chargesheet on July 3.

The special judge said, “On perusal of the chargesheet and documents and material on record, prima facie case is registered under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 420 (cheating) and 471 (forgery of documents) and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Therefore, cognizance of the said offenses is taken.”

The CBI recently informed the Rouse Avenue court that the necessary sanction to prosecute former Railway Minister has been received from the competent authority.

The second chargesheet filed by the CBI in the case included Tejashwi Yadav for the first time. Apart from Lalu, his wife and son Tejashwi, CBI also named 14 individuals and institutions in the chargesheet.