1039 Held in Fresh Crackdown on Child Marriage in Assam

Assam: Assam police on Tuesday held a total number of 1039 people in the second phase of a state-wide crackdown drive on child marriages in the state.

Reportedly, arrests were made either on charges of marrying girls below legal age or encouraging or solemnizing child marriages.

Stating regarding this development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took X and wrote, “In a massive crackdown on child marriage, Assam Police has arrested over 800 accused people in a special operation, which began in the early hours of dawn.”

Later, he added the modified number of arrests as 1039.

The number now stands at 1,039. https://t.co/RTAOh3slWj — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 3, 2023

During the first round in February, around 3.000 people out of around 8000 people were named in 4,000 FIRs.

Also, CM Sarma on September 11 informed the Assam Assembly that a total of 3,907 people were arrested in cases related to child marriages in the last five years, of whom 3,319 are facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).