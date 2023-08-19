Flipkart goes into popular shopping streets of Tamil Nadu to be part of Aadi Shopping craze

Strengthening its presence in the South, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart captures the true essence of the Aadi shopping extravaganza in Tamil Nadu.

Once considered an inauspicious period for shopping, Aadi has been transformed into a month-long celebration of discounts and promotions by offline retailers. With innovation at its core, Flipkart, for the first time, celebrated the Aadi Sale by ‘Bringing Aadi offers home to consumers’ through various deals.

Recognizing the cultural significance, and to truly bring the Aadi offers home to consumers, Flipkart goes into the offline markets in Tamil Nadu and distributed thousands of custom-made Flipkart Kattapais. The e-commerce player also executed an impactful digital marketing campaign targeted specifically at consumers in Tamil Nadu.

The distinctive Flipkart bags not only served as a reminder of the unbeatable Aadi offers from Flipkart but also showcased the brand’s commitment to becoming an integral part of their shopping journey.