First look of Urvashi Rautela and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s upcoming music video ‘Vigdiyan Heeryan’ is now out

Urvashi Rautela aka our very own youngest superstar of the Indian film industry is also the youngest to be featured in Forbes Top 10 and that’s truly an incredible achievement. She has a massive net worth of more than 550 crores and with a whopping Instagram following of more than 70.3 million, her fan following knows no limits. Today, Urvashi Rautela is the highest-paid actress in the country who enjoys global recognition and a lot of credit for the same goes to her successful movies and music videos over the years.

Talking about music videos, one of Urvashi Rautela’s earliest blockbusters in her career happened with the amazing Yo Yo Honey Singh during their collaboration for ‘Love Dose’. Even today, the demand and craze around the song is at an all-time high and we love it. Some time back, both Urvashi Rautela and Yo Yo Honey Singh took the world by surprise when they announced their special collaboration for the ‘second dose’ aka their next collaboration. While the song titled ‘Vigdiyan Heeryan’ is set to be out on 15th March, the first look of the song featuring Urvashi Rautela and Yo Yo Honey Singh has finally released and well, it’s trending and going viral everywhere. Urvashi can be seen looking extremely gorgeous and sensuous in a sky blue attire worth 5 lakhs and no wonder, it’s too much of a waiting game already to deal with prior to the release. Check out the first look below –

Regarding the first look and the collaboration, Yo Yo said and quotes ,

“”Urvashi Rautela is the most beautiful girl in the world that’s y I casted her in Lovedose. I am thrilled about the upcoming release of ‘Love Dose 2’ Vigdiyan Heeryan. The last collaboration for ‘Love Dose’ was a massive success, breaking records and becoming an all-time chartbuster. The public demand for a sequel since last 10 years has been immense, and finally, we are delivering it for the fans. We are delighted to join forces once again, picking up right where we left off. The anticipation is high, and the craze surrounding ‘Love Dose’ is a testament to the song’s enduring ever green popularity. Join us on 15th March, 2024, for what promises to be another entertaining chapter in the ‘Love Dose’ journey.” Absolutely! “Love Dose” has left a lasting impact, and its catchy tune and vibrant energy have made it memorable for many. It stayed in people’s hearts and minds, becoming timeless in the realm of popular music. The song’s success lies in its infectious rhythm and the chemistry between the artists, making it a memorable addition to the world of contemporary Indian music””.

On the work front, global Indian superstar Urvashi Rautela has massive projects like Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, ‘NBK109’ with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, ‘Baap’ (remake of Hollywood blockbuster Expendables) with Sunny Deol & Sanjay Dutt, Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda, Black Rose. Apart from this Urvashi Rautela will also be seen in an upcoming biopic titled ‘JNU’ where she’s playing the role of a college politician along with a very special music video with ‘Jalebi’ fame Jason Derulo & many more. Stay tuned for more updates.