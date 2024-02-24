Ganjam: Elderly Man Dies After Drowning In Pond

Ganjam: An elderly man was killed after drowning in the pond in Benia village under Kotinada police station of Asika block in Ganjam district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Pitambar Sahu (52).

As per reports, Pitambar had gone to the pond for a bath after attending a call of nature. But his leg slipped and he started drowning and died.

On intimation, police and the fire brigades reached the spot. The fire service personnel pulled out his body from the pond. His body was then sent for post-mortem and after this handed over to his family. A case of unnatural death has been registered in the police station.