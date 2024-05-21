Retired Assistant Engineer Gets 3-Yr RI After Conviction In DA Case

Gajapati: A former Assistant Engineer has been sentenced to undergo 3 years of rigorous imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case.

The accused has been identified as Narayan Panda, Ex-Asst. Engineer (Retired), Estimator, RWS&S Division in Gajapati district.

Panda was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Berhampur Vigilance PS case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) PC Act,1988/109 IPC for possession of disproportionate assets (DA).

He was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 years and a fine of Rs.20,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 3 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) PC Act, 1988.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Narayan following his conviction.

Deba Narayan Das, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Berhampur Division, A/pSupdt. of Police, Vigilance, Rourkela Division had investigated the case and Surendra Panda, Spl. P.P., Vigilance, Berhampur conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

Further reports are awaited.