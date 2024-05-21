Yogi Adityanath, Arun Govil to Visit Odisha for BJP’s Poll Campaign Trail

Bhubaneswar: As the third phase of polling in Odisha approaches, the BJP’s star campaigners are entering the fray with a series of rallies in the state. Odisha BJP’s vice-president Golak Mohapatra on Tuesday informed that Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and ‘Ramayan’ serial fame Arun Govil to hit the campaign trail.

Arun Govil, who is well-known for playing the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s epic TV serial ‘Ramayan’, will arrive in the state on May 22, Wednesday. He is scheduled to address public meetings tomorrow in Champua, Telkoi, Bhubaneswar and Dhenkanal.

Saffronising Odisha’s political campaigning space, on May 23, Thursday, three BJP star campaigners will be holding rallies simultaneously across the state.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath will campaign in Chilika and Salipur Assembly constituencies and seek votes for BJP candidates after arriving in Odisha on Thursday.

Similarly, on the same day, BJP National President JP Nadda will visit Odisha again. He will campaign for the party in multiple rallies at Karinjia, Dhamnagar, Barchana and Balikuda.

As per BJP, on Thursday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is also scheduled to attend public meetings in Deogarh, Barbil, Choudwar and Badamba.

During the third phase of the Odisha elections, the state is going to hold polling in six Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 Assembly constituencies under them on May 25.