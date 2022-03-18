Fire-Boltt Call With Bluetooth Calling Feature, SpO2 Sensor Launched In India 

New Delhi: Fire-Boltt Call has been launched in India. Fire-Boltt Call comes with calling options through Bluetooth that lets customers make and obtain cellphone calls instantly out of your watch. The smartwatch encompasses a dial pad with choices to entry current calls and talent to sync your cellphone’s contact. The wearable moreover carries a number of sports activities modes and health monitoring options.

Fire-Boltt Call worth, availability

Fire-Boltt Call is priced in India at Rs. 4,499, as per its itemizing on the Amazon India wearables web page, and it’ll go on sale from March 21. Interested consumers can click on the ‘Notify Me’ possibility on Amazon to get a reminder when the smartwatch goes on sale. The smartwatch can also be listed with full specs on the Fire-Boltt website. It is available in seven color choices — Beige, Black, Blue, Grey White, and Red.

To recall, Fire-Boltt had final week confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the Fire-Boltt Call smartwatch could be launched in India this week, and it appears like that point is upon us.

Fire-Boltt Call specs options

The Fire-Boltt Call encompasses a square-shaped dial with a 1.7-inch HD show surrounded by a metallic body. The watch comes with a honeycomb interface which makes for simple operability. The watch additionally comes with interchangeable silicone straps.

The wearable comes with calling options through Bluetooth and has a dial pad with options comparable to entry to current calls, the potential to sync your cellphone’s contacts, and the talent to make and obtain calls instantly from the smartwatch. The watch additionally sports activities a built-in speaker and microphone. As a result of the built-in speaker, customers have the choice to play music instantly from the smartwatch.

The Fire-Boltt Call has 8 sports activities modes together with working, basketball, badminton, and biking. It additionally comes with a number of watch faces that may be accessed from the cloud. The smartwatch has a number of healthy options together with SpO2 monitor, 24-hour coronary heart charge monitor, sleep and health monitoring, calorie tracker, menstrual reminder, and sleep monitor amongst others. There is a climate forecast function and distant management for digital cameras and alarms.

The smartwatch has a battery capability of 270mAh battery and might have energy as much as 24 hours of Bluetooth calling. If the Bluetooth calling function is not put to make use of, the makers of the wearable declare that the watch can last as long as 8 days on one single cost. The watch has an IP67 water ranking.