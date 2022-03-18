Make Natural Holi Colours At Home: Here’s How

Holi is around the corner. The festival of colour is celebrated by the people of India with immense joy and enthusiasm every year. But have you ever thought about how harmful are these synthetic colours for your skin?

The use of such colours has proved to be harsh on the skin, resulting in rashes, cuts, allergies, etc. We can provide you with a solution so that you can play Holi without any worries.

Pink Colour

Beetroot Grated – 2 cups

Cornstarch – 3cups

Water – 1cup

Rose water – 2tbsp

Yellow Colour

Water – 1½ cups

Turmeric – 2 tbsp

Cornstarch – 3cups

Green Colour

Coriander (fresh) – 1 large bunch

Spinach leaves – 1large bunch

Water – 1½ cups

Cornstarch – 3cups

Blue Colour

Blue Food Colour (liquid) – 2tbsp

Water – ¾ cup

Cornstarch/Talcum Powder – 3cups

Orange Colour

Orange Food Colour (powder) – 1tbsp

Water – ¾ cup

Kewra water – 1tbsp

Cornstarch/Talcum Powder – 3cups

Steps

PINK COLOR

Place the freshly grated beetroot in a cloth and squeeze out the juice. Mix beet juice with corn starch and rose water. Mix till it gets even colour. Now spread it on a tray and allow it to dry. Collect, pass through a fine strainer and use.

GREEN COLOUR

Grind the greens with water and strain them. In the juice add cornstarch. Mix till it gets even colour. Now spread it on a tray and allow it to dry. Collect, pass through a fine strainer and use.

ORANGE COLOUR

Mix them together and let them dry. Collect, pass through a fine strainer, and use.