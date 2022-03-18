Make Natural Holi Colours At Home: Here’s How
Holi is around the corner. The festival of colour is celebrated by the people of India with immense joy and enthusiasm every year. But have you ever thought about how harmful are these synthetic colours for your skin?
The use of such colours has proved to be harsh on the skin, resulting in rashes, cuts, allergies, etc. We can provide you with a solution so that you can play Holi without any worries.
Pink Colour
- Beetroot Grated – 2 cups
- Cornstarch – 3cups
- Water – 1cup
- Rose water – 2tbsp
Yellow Colour
- Water – 1½ cups
- Turmeric – 2 tbsp
- Cornstarch – 3cups
Green Colour
- Coriander (fresh) – 1 large bunch
- Spinach leaves – 1large bunch
- Water – 1½ cups
- Cornstarch – 3cups
Blue Colour
- Blue Food Colour (liquid) – 2tbsp
- Water – ¾ cup
- Cornstarch/Talcum Powder – 3cups
Orange Colour
- Orange Food Colour (powder) – 1tbsp
- Water – ¾ cup
- Kewra water – 1tbsp
- Cornstarch/Talcum Powder – 3cups
Steps
PINK COLOR
Place the freshly grated beetroot in a cloth and squeeze out the juice. Mix beet juice with corn starch and rose water. Mix till it gets even colour. Now spread it on a tray and allow it to dry. Collect, pass through a fine strainer and use.
GREEN COLOUR
Grind the greens with water and strain them. In the juice add cornstarch. Mix till it gets even colour. Now spread it on a tray and allow it to dry. Collect, pass through a fine strainer and use.
ORANGE COLOUR
Mix them together and let them dry. Collect, pass through a fine strainer, and use.