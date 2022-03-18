Natural Holi colours
Make Natural Holi Colours At Home: Here’s How

By Pradeep Sahoo
Holi is around the corner. The festival of colour is celebrated by the people of India with immense joy and enthusiasm every year. But have you ever thought about how harmful are these synthetic colours for your skin? 

The use of such colours has proved to be harsh on the skin, resulting in rashes, cuts, allergies, etc. We can provide you with a solution so that you can play Holi without any worries.  

Pink Colour  

  • Beetroot Grated – 2 cups 
  • Cornstarch – 3cups 
  • Water – 1cup 
  • Rose water – 2tbsp 

Yellow Colour  

  • Water – 1½ cups 
  • Turmeric – 2 tbsp 
  • Cornstarch – 3cups 

Green Colour  

  • Coriander (fresh) – 1 large bunch 
  • Spinach leaves – 1large bunch 
  • Water – 1½ cups 
  • Cornstarch – 3cups 

Blue Colour  

  • Blue Food Colour (liquid) – 2tbsp 
  • Water – ¾ cup 
  • Cornstarch/Talcum Powder – 3cups 

Orange Colour  

  • Orange Food Colour (powder) – 1tbsp 
  • Water – ¾ cup 
  • Kewra water – 1tbsp 
  • Cornstarch/Talcum Powder – 3cups  

Steps 

PINK COLOR 

Place the freshly grated beetroot in a cloth and squeeze out the juice. Mix beet juice with corn starch and rose water. Mix till it gets even colour. Now spread it on a tray and allow it to dry. Collect, pass through a fine strainer and use. 

GREEN COLOUR 

Grind the greens with water and strain them. In the juice add cornstarch. Mix till it gets even colour. Now spread it on a tray and allow it to dry. Collect, pass through a fine strainer and use. 

 ORANGE COLOUR 

Mix them together and let them dry. Collect, pass through a fine strainer, and use. 

Breaking