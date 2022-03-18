Take Care Of Your Hair & Skin With These Post-Holi Tips 
By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: If you enjoy playing Holi but are concerned about the impact of colours on your hair, nails, and complexion, follow these tips. Follow these simple pre and post-care guidelines to keep your celebrations stress-free. 

  1. Immediately wash off the Holi colours after playing. Use a soap-free cleanser and gently remove the colours from the face and body 
  2. Avoid excessive scrubbing on the skin as it might cause skin irritation and rashes 
  3. Try to apply oil-based products to remove the harsh colours from the skin 
  4. It is advisable to use a paraben-free and sulfate-free shampoo to wash off the colours from hair 
  5. After washing off the colours apply a thick layer of moisturizer and sunscreen to repair the damage 
  6. Treatment like chemical peeling should be avoided after Holi for at least a week 
  7. People having skin problems like eczema, acne, psoriasis should take extra precautions by considering dry Holi with minimal use of colours and gulal 
  8. Worsening of existing condition or occurrence of new lesions should be shown to a dermatologist as early as possible 
