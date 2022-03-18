Take Care Of Your Hair & Skin With These Post-Holi Tips 

New Delhi: If you enjoy playing Holi but are concerned about the impact of colours on your hair, nails, and complexion, follow these tips. Follow these simple pre and post-care guidelines to keep your celebrations stress-free.

Immediately wash off the Holi colours after playing. Use a soap-free cleanser and gently remove the colours from the face and body

Avoid excessive scrubbing on the skin as it might cause skin irritation and rashes

Try to apply oil-based products to remove the harsh colours from the skin

It is advisable to use a paraben-free and sulfate-free shampoo to wash off the colours from hair

After washing off the colours apply a thick layer of moisturizer and sunscreen to repair the damage

Treatment like chemical peeling should be avoided after Holi for at least a week

People having skin problems like eczema, acne, psoriasis should take extra precautions by considering dry Holi with minimal use of colours and gulal