Financial crisis forces woman Sarpanch to resort to street-begging

Ganjam: A woman Sarpanch of Ganjam district has forcibly resorted to street-begging owing to her financial condition.

Hema Naik, the uncontested Sarpanch of Badapalli gram Panchayat under Khallikote block is struggling to acquire bread & butter, despite holding the Chair of the Sarpanch for last five years.

Hema who is a thumb-printer was unanimously nominated as the Badapalli Sarpanch, since she was the only woman from the Scheduled Caste category according to the reservation norms.

However, the financial status of her family, comprising two daily wager sons, two daughter in laws and a low-paid contractual worker, husband; forced her to come onto the street to beg alms.