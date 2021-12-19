London declares ‘major incident’ over Omicron spread

London: A “major incident” was declared in London amid “huge concern” over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant across the capital.

It comes after London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Saturday he was “incredibly worried” about staff absences in vital public services including the NHS, fire service and police due to rapidly rising cases.

The declaration of a major incident will allow authorities to work together and support each other to reduce service disruption and allow more time to give out booster jabs, the mayor’s office said.