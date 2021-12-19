Simone Biles honoured with BBC Sports Personality of the Year’s Lifetime Achievement award

New York: American gymnast Simone Biles has been honoured with BBC Sports Personality of the Year’s Lifetime Achievement award.

Biles, 24, is considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, having won four Olympic gold medals and 19 World Championship titles.

She has also been praised for talking about her mental health struggles.

Biles had been expected to win more golds at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, but she withdrew from five of her six finals, saying she had to focus on her mental health.

She explained she had the ‘twisties’ – a dangerous mental block in which gymnasts lose their orientation in the air.