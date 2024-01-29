Fighter crosses Rs 100 crore in India in opening weekend

Mumbai: Fighter, the Siddharth Anand directorial, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force officers, crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India on Sunday. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Fighter has earned an estimated ₹118 crore nett in India in four days. The action film also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter collected an estimated ₹28.5 crore nett in India on Sunday, The film had earned a similar figure in India on Saturday – ₹27.5 crore nett.

Fighter had an overall 31.56 percent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with the maximum for the evening shows – 43.38 percent. Fighter registered the highest overall occupancy in Chennai at 63.75 percent, followed by Jaipur – 39 percent – on the second position.