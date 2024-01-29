Fans break barricade to meet Kartik Aaryan at Filmfare Awards 2024

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan was left in shock after a group of fans fell on the barricade at a recent awards show. In a video shared by a paparaazzo on Instagram, Kartik was seen preparing for his grand entry.

As he made his way into the event, he waved and greeted his fans. At one point, he walked up to a group of people standing behind a barricade and greeted them. However, things took a turn for the worst when the crowd tried to break the barricade and greet him.

A number of fans fell over each other, causing an alarming situation. However, the police officials dived into work quickly and helps fans get back on their feet immediately. The turn of events left Kartik speechless.

Kartik Aaryan was exuding swag with his cool look in a black outfit accessorised with a silver embellished jacket.