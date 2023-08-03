‘Fauda’ fame Israeli actors to star alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in ‘Akeli’

The excitement is mounting as the highly-anticipated film “Akelli” draws closer to its release date. However, there is one more news that makes the film all the more special. The film marks the Bollywood debut of two internationally renowned actors, Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous, who have garnered fame for their outstanding performances in the popular Israeli series Fauda.

“Akelli,” a production by Dashami Studioz, has captured audiences’ attention with its captivating teaser, promising an emotional and thrilling cinematic journey. The addition of Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous to the cast adds another layer of intrigue to this already promising film.

Talking about his excitement, Tsahi Halevi says, “It is a great opportunity to be a part of such a colorful world of Indian cinema! I’m super excited and was amazed with the script when I first heard it! It was truly nice working with the entire cast and crew in Akelli and I’m sure it is going to be an impactful and unforgettable movie. ”

Amir Boutrous, equally thrilled about his Bollywood debut, shared, “I think Akelli is just the right kind of film to make my debut in Indian films. It has a great storyline and the perfect message. It is also armed with the most amazing cast. I am super delighted to be a part of something this awesome. ”

The film’s director, Pranay Meshram, shed some light on how the two talented actors were brought on board, saying,”Having Tsahi and Amir in the cast was a fantastic experience as it brought together two beautiful worlds of Indian and Israeli cinema industries. Working with these humble international actors felt great. All thanks to the producer Ninad Vaidya who successfully brought them on board, adding some amazing actors to our Akelli team!”

“Akelli” is produced by Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, and Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana & Shashant Shah. Dashami Studioz, founded in 2016, has already established itself as a significant player in the content-rich Marathi cinema. Fans and film enthusiasts alike eagerly await the film’s release on 18th August 2023, and they are ready to be taken on an emotional and thrilling journey alongside the talented cast, including Nushrratt Bharuccha, Tsahi Halevi, and Amir Boutrous.