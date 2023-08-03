Do we get to see a big international star reveal in the trailer of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire?

The hardcore action-studded teaser of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has brought a storm with its release that has certainly piqued the anticipation at its peak. While we got to see some mega star cast including the rebel Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the teaser, the other cast is still a mystery to unfold. Among many big names associated with this mega project, we assume that there will be a big international star cast who are a part of the Salaar universe that is still kept under wrap and will be revealed in the trailer?

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is indeed a larger-than-life phenomenon that the audience will get to witness in the theaters. The teaser has subtly propelled the thought of its grandness, what it left behind is, a question, whether the film will have a big international star cast?

The thought of the big international star arises when we got to see Tinnu Anand addressing the goons in the teaser who resembles the international mafia. Moreover, Prabhas as a rebel is also exuding international vibes while he was seen fighting the world mafia with his unbeatable rage as Salaar.

The teaser distinctively raised the questions, Is that the reason Tinnu Anand spoke to the goons in English? Does Salaar going to have an antagonist from international borders? Are we going to see a big international cast in the trailer? What is that big reveal about the cast that has still been kept under wrap?