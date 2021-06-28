FAU-G Team DeathMatch Mode Beta Version Out: Learn How To Access It!

New Delhi: nCore Games has released the much-anticipated TDM mode for FAU-G. Although the game mode was officially announced on February 24th, the trailer for it was not unveiled until April 21st.

The Bangalore-based gaming company announced that they’ll be launching the beta version of FAU-G Team DeathMatch on June 21 of this year. The announcement came a few hours ago about FAU-G Team Deathmatch mode beta version was available for download.

FAU-G Team Deathmatch Beta Version Early Access

Finally, FAU-G Team Deathmatch mode is now available to players. The company has high hopes for the multiplayer mode since it’s a huge determinant in a combat game like FAU-G. It will also put the game back in the race with some other games such as COD Mobile or Battlegrounds Mobile India.

FAU-G Team Deathmatch has a bunch of features such as new and exciting maps. The multiplayer mode has also introduced a bunch of new weapons such as guns and bombs. This will make the game more exciting.

You can download the early access of FAU-G Multiplayer. But there’s a catch. The company on their Twitter handle wrote that FAU-G Team Deathmatch beta version only has fewer slots. It is in the testing phase and unstable.

So if you want to try out the TDM mode of the game, you’ll have to hurry up before all the slots fill up.

How To Download FAU-G Team Deathmatch?

There are two ways to download the FAU-G game – FAU-G: Multiplayer (Early Access). You can directly go to Google Play Store and download from FAU-G: Multiplayer (Early Access) link. But if it’s not working, download the FAU-G TDM mode APK and OBB files from here –https://drive.google.com/file/d/1l1MI4n6GfyFv3yRXDCim2lJa5FtRi-pE/view?u…

This will install the Team Deathmatch mode on your device. The new update will get automatically merged with your gameplay. Therefore you can directly start playing the game after the installation.

The FAU-G TDM beta mode download size is around 300MB and occupies around 430MB of storage space. The size is good enough to play on most budget Android phones as well.

nCore Games and the future of FAU-G is facing an uphill task with the launch of the beta version of Battleground Mobile India. PUBG Mobile India has already taken the Indian gaming community by storm. It has crossed 5 million downloads. To stay in competition FAU-G has to stay ahead of PUBG.