Sydney McLaughlin Breaks Women’s 400m Hurdles World Record

London: With a time of 51.90 seconds, Sydney McLaughlin broke the women’s 400 metres hurdles world record in the final of the US Olympic athletics trials on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, who booked her spot at the 2020 Tokyo Games, beat Rio Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad’s previous mark of 52.16.

McLaughlin is set for a showdown at the upcoming Games against Muhammad, 31, who finished second in 52.42 at Eugene, Oregon’s Hayward Field.

Anna Cockrell, 23, also booked her ticket to the Games, finishing third in 53.70