Odisha +2 Exam Results Out By July End, Seats In Plus II Colleges To Be Increased

Bhubaneswar: In the latest development, Odisha School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash today cleared the air regarding the release date of the Plus II Examination result and admission into colleges for intermediate courses.

“As per the direction of the Supreme Court, we are planning to declare the annual +2 examination results by July 31,” the Minister told reporters.

Besides this, he also stated that the students who have cleared the Matric Examination will not face any issue in admission into Plus II courses in colleges as seats will be increased if required.

Worth mentioning that the Plus II Examination was cancelled this year.

Odisha HSC Result 2021 was declared on June 25 by the Board of Secondary Education and a total of 97.89 per cent of students passed the examination.