Farhan Akhtar announces new era of Don 3; fans refuse to accept Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan!

Mumbai: The long wait for ‘Don 3’ has finally come to an end as Farhan Akhtar has dropped an official tease of the movie. On Tuesday, the filmmaker promised to usher a ‘new era’ with Don 3. Speculations are rife that Ranveer Singh has been roped in to play the titular role in this movie, whose first two parts featured Shah Rukh Khan.

Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday posted on social media a teaser video of the third instalment of his Don franchise, promising a new era for the fictional underworld mafia boss with the words ‘A New Era Begins’

The 36-second-long video shows a red band flashing across the screen to form the number three as a female voice sings ‘Har dil mein halchal hain, aaya hai dekho kaun’ — iconic lines from the theme song from Don 2.

It is speculated that Ranveer Singh will be playing the titular role in the upcoming film, filling the shoes of Shah Rukh. Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006), the first film in Farhan’s franchise, was a remake of the eponymous 1978 blockbuster starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Farhan also made a sequel — Don 2: The King Is Back — in 2011 which saw Shah Rukh reprise his role as the enigmatic don.

Fans of the franchise refused to accept that Ranveer Singh will replace Shah Rukh Khan. Comments on Farhan’s post clearly featured a lot of protest for the casting in ‘Don 3’. One user wrote, “Iss tune par koi kaise hi SRK ke ilawa kisi ko imagine krr sakta hai”, while another comment read, “MUJHE MERA SRK WALA DON WAPAS DO. PLEASE. REQUEST.” Fans of this thrilling franchise are demanding that SRK be the only one in this franchise.

Don: The Chase Begins Again had earned Rs 105 crore worldwide while the sequel minted Rs 203 crore.