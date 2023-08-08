Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty passes away

New Delhi: Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty has passed away of a cardiac arrest in Leh, Ashish Shah, another co-founder of the online furniture store announced in a tweet. He was 51.

“Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones,” Shah wrote.

In 2012, Ambareesh Murty joined forces with Ashish Shah to establish Pepperfry, an innovative e-commerce platform specializing in furniture and home decor. This venture marked a significant shift in the retail landscape by integrating an online virtual catalog, an in-house supply chain, and an expansive omnichannel presence across multiple Indian cities.

Murty’s journey in the business world was marked by exceptional achievements and impactful roles. He began his professional journey with Cadbury, delving into sales and marketing. His career path later led him to hold influential positions such as Country Manager of eBay in India, the Philippines, and Malaysia. In these roles, he demonstrated strategic brilliance and a customer-centric approach that propelled eBay’s growth in the region.

Ambareesh Murty’s legacy also included his role as Vice Chairman of the Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), showcasing his commitment to industry development. His expertise spanned various sectors, from financial services to FMCG, and his leadership acumen was instrumental in shaping Pepperfry into a cornerstone of India’s e-commerce landscape.

Murty’s academic journey laid a robust foundation for his entrepreneurial endeavors. He held a Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) from the esteemed Delhi College of Engineering. His thirst for knowledge led him to achieve a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. This diverse educational background equipped him with the skills and acumen necessary to drive Pepperfry’s growth and success.

Ambareesh Murty’s sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the business community. His visionary leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, and dedication to innovation have left an indelible mark. The legacy of Pepperfry and its transformative impact on the e-commerce landscape will stand as a testament to his contributions.

As the business world mourns the loss of a true trailblazer, thoughts, and condolences are extended to Ambareesh Murty’s family, friends, colleagues, and all those touched by his legacy.