Explosion At Firecracker Manufacturing Unit In Karnataka, Three killed

Bengaluru: At least three people were killed and six others sustained critical injuries in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Karnataka’s Belthangady on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Swami (55), Varghese (68), and Chethan (25).

The incident happened around 5 pm on Sunday. There were nine people there at the time of the explosion. According to people in the area, the explosion’s impact was felt as far as 4 km. The small building where the firecrackers were made was destroyed in the blast. Fire brigades on intimation rushed to the spot and doused the flames.