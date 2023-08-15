Fake Army jawan
Fake Army Jawan Detained At Puri I-Day Parade Ground

By Pragativadi News Service
Puri: A fake army jawan was detained from Independence Day parade ground in Puri.

The man wearing fake army dress code had entered the Talabania indoor stadium, the Independence Day celebration ground. He was seen sitting in the press gallery.

After identifying him, the police detained him and started interrogating him. He has been identified as Sunil Kumar of Puri Kumbharpada area.

He was identified before the hoisting of the national flag. He was sitting next to the NCC officer.

However, the police are investigating the incident.

