“Pather Panchali” To Be Inaugural Movie At G20 Film Festival

New Delhi: Satyajit Ray’s “Pather Panchali ” will be the opening film at the G20 Film Festival, aiming to celebrate and showcase the vibrant and collaborative partnership existing amongst the G20 and invited countries in the field of cinema.

Organised by the India International Centre (IIC) and G20 Secretariat of the Ministry of External Affairs, the festival will be inaugurated by veteran actor Victor Banerjee and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

It will take place at IIC here from August 16 to September 2.