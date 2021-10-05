Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp reconnect partially after 6-hour global outage

New Delhi: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp at least partially reconnected to the global internet late on Monday afternoon, nearly six hours into an outage that paralyzed the social media platform.

Facebook and its WhatsApp and Instagram apps went dark at around noon Eastern time (1600 GMT), in what website monitoring group Downdetector said was the largest such failure it had ever seen.

Around 5:45 pm ET, some Facebook users began to regain partial access to the three apps.

The platforms, owned by American internet giant Facebook, experienced outages around 9 pm (India time) and millions of users complained that fresh messages were not being loaded, and user feed disrupted.

No sooner than the outages impacted the services, users started complaining on micro-blogging site Twitter about the disruption in services.

Soon after the outage, Facebook acknowledged users were having trouble accessing its apps but did not provide any specifics about the nature of the problem or say how many users were affected by the outage.

After almost a six-hour outage due to DNS routing problems, Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp were back online for some users.