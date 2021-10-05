OJEE 2021: Online Counselling Begin From Today

Bhubaneswar: The counselling session for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) admissions will begin on Tuesday through online mode due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The web-based counselling session will be conducted for MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Pharm and Le-Tech (Diploma) courses.

The candidates are required to visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in or odishajee.com and apply for counselling with the required documents.

The counselling dates for other courses will be announced soon through advertisement.