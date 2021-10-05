IPL DC vs CSK: Delhi beat Chennai by 3 wickets to top point tables, Dhoni reveals reason behind lose

Dubai: Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a hard-fought victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 3 wickets in Dubai to go on top of the points table. Delhi won the game in the final over where they needed 6 runs to win.

With this victory, Delhi Capitals are now on top of the points table with 20 points and booster their chances of a top-two finish. Chennai moved down to the second spot in the points tally.

Following the loss, Dhoni revealed where he felt the game was lost. Dhoni hints that it was one over from Deepak Chahar in the powerplay in which he conceded 21 runs. In that over – which was the fifth – Dhawan took a liking for Chahar.

“Was important not to give too many in the first six. Was one expensive over in the first six, but when quality players are batting it can happen,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

Admitting that the pitch was slow and two-paced in nature, the CSK captain also felt they were 10-15 runs short.

Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer kept his nerves and played some fine shots under pressure to guide Delhi Capitals to a three-wicket win.

SUMMARY:

DC – 139/7 (19.4)

CSK – 136/5 (20.0)

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets