Excise Policy Case: SC Notice To ED, CBI On Bail Petition Of Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought the response of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the interim bail pleas of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case by July 28.

Earlier on Monday, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud agreed to list the Sisodia plea on July 14 after Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia sought for an urgent listing as Sisodia’s wife is suffering from an extreme medical condition and is hospitalised.

At the outset, the bench said that normally the court does not interfere with policy decisions but here is a case of making of policy for extraneous reasons. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the CBI and the ED, said interim bail application was also rejected by the trial court. The bench, however, asked Raju to file response on behalf of investigating agencies.

Sisodia had moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in the CBI and ED cases arising out of the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, challenging the two orders of the Delhi High Court which had dismissed his separate bail petitions in these cases. The high court while denying bail to him, said that having been the deputy chief minister and excise minister, he is a “high-profile” person who has the potential to influence the witnesses.

The Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi was first arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the “scam”, and has been in custody since then. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28.